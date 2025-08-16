Mohamed Hadid calls to ‘end’ Israel

( Aug. 16, 2025 / JNS )

U.S. real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, called on Wednesday for the destruction of Israel.

“We no longer demand a ceasefire. We demand an end to the state of Israel,” an image with text on Hadid’s Instagram reads. “A state that produces such violence is one that should not exist,” the text went on to read, referring to the Jewish state’s 22-month war against Hamas in Gaza.

A second image in the same post shows a demonstration with a large placard that reads: “You only target journalists when your enemy is the truth.”

Some of the comments underneath the post echoed Hadid’s message. “End Zionism and restore world peace!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Yes exactly this. From the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” another person said.

“I couldn’t agree more! Zioni$m needs to be dismantled for good!” a third wrote.

Hadid, 76, has been vocal regarding his anti-Israel views. He was born in Nazareth in 1948, shortly before his family fled to Lebanon during Israel’s War of Independence, started by the Arabs of the British Mandate for Palestine, who were later joined by several Arab nation’s armies.

Hadid’s family resettled in Damascus and relocated to Washington, D.C. when he was 14 years old.

In April 2024, the New York Post reported that Hadid had spent months harassing Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), sending him racist and homophobic messages due to his support for Israel.

“You worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar,” Hadid wrote in one Instagram direct message, adding that the openly gay Afro-Latino congressman is a “slave to whites.”

“You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K,” Hadid said in another Instagram message, referring to the pro-Israel lobby in Washington.