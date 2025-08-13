Netanyahu: Israel ready to solve Iran’s water shortages

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Israeli assistance with Iran’s water woes once its people shake off the tyrannical regime in Tehran.

“The thirst for water in Iran is only matched by the thirst for freedom,” the premier said in a video address to the Iranian people published on Tuesday.

Speaking from Jerusalem, he detailed what the Jewish state could bring the “moment” that the regime is toppled and freedom is achieved: “Israel’s top water experts will flood into every Iranian city bringing cutting-edge technology and know-how. We will help Iran recycle water, we’ll help Iran desalinate water.”

He began in his address blaming the leaders of the Islamic Republic for the current water crisis.

“Greetings from Jerusalem, to the proud people of Iran. Your leaders forced the 12 Day War on us, and they lost miserably. They lie through their teeth, but on rare occasions, they tell the truth,” said Netanyahu.

“A few days ago, the Iranian president said: ‘We have problems with water, electricity, money and inflation—where don’t we have a problem? There won’t be any water in the dams by September or October.’ He’s right. Everything is collapsing.

“In this brutal summer heat, you don’t even have clean, cold water to give your children. Such hypocrisy. Such disdain for the Iranian people. To live like this is not fair to you. It’s not fair to your children.”

London-based opposition media outlet Iran International reported on Tuesday that Tehran will cut water for heavy consumers as the capital faces its worst drought in more than a century.

“You, the descendants of Cyrus the Great, deserve much more,” Netanyahu stressed, calling out the “tyrants of Tehran” for sending billions of dollars to its regional terrorist proxies instead of spending the money domestically.

The prime minister urged Iranians to take to the streets to protest the regime, assuring that Israel and the world will stand with them.

“Soon, your country will be free. Water will be plentiful. Your economy will recover and thrive. Your children will be joyous and carefree again,” said Netanyahu.

“As our founding father, Theodor Herzl, said (of the Jewish state), ‘If you will it, it is no dream.’ And I say to you, if you will it, a free Iran is no dream. Now is the time for action. Now is the time to fight for freedom. Iran Baraye Irani [Iran for Iranians].”