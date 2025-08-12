Iran posts chart of Israeli leaders it plans to kill

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz posted to X on Monday a chart of senior Israeli politicians and security officials that he said Iran published to designate who it intends to target for assassination, apparently in retaliation for Israeli actions in Gaza.

Among those listed on the chart are Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (listed in the Iranian chart as “criminal against humanity”), Katz (listed as “minister of terror”), former Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (“the regime’s prison guard”), IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (“leader of terror”), Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar (“killer of children”) and others who were given similarly bombastic titles.

“Iran publishes the list of senior officials in Israel’s political and security leadership designated for elimination. I suggest to the Iranian dictator Khamenei that when he emerges from his bunker, he occasionally looks up to the sky and listens carefully for any buzzing. The participants of the ‘Red Wedding’ are waiting for him there,” Katz posted.

The “Red Wedding” refers to a famous scene from “Game of Thrones,” a popular fantasy book series adapted into an HBO show, in which a massacre occurs at a wedding.

איראן מפרסמת את רשימת הבכירים בצמרת המדינית ביטחונית בישראל המיועדים לחיסול.

אני מציע לדיקטטור האיראני חמינאי שכשהוא יוצא מהבונקר שירים מידי פעם מבט לשמיים ויקשיב טוב לכל זמזום.

Iran is still nursing its wounds from Israel’s 12-day “Operation Rising Lion” in June, which saw the destruction of most of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile facilities.

“We struck at Iran’s nuclear program and its missile manufacturing array. These were the core dangers to Israel’s security,” Katz said after the operation.

According to Katz, the operation “took years of planning, intelligence gathering, and training. In recent months, our intelligence capabilities grew stronger. The plan became actionable.”