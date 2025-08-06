Netanyahu meets Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders in Jerusalem

( Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders at his Jerusalem office.

The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between Israel and the United States, as Sanders leads a regional trade mission.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders meet in Jerusalem, Aug. 6, 2025, during her trade mission to Israel. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.

Sanders, accompanied by her father, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, began her trip on Sunday with a visit to the Western Wall on Tisha B’Av, a national day of mourning in the Jewish calendar.

Welcomed by Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Sanders family learned about the site’s deep spiritual significance. At the close of the visit, Sanders placed a personal prayer note between the stones and signed the guestbook, expressing the powerful connection she felt to one of the most sacred sites in Judaism.

Sanders’ trip, which also includes stops in Judea and Samaria as well as a visit to the United Arab Emirates, is focused on strengthening economic partnerships—particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, aerospace and defense. She described Israel as “a hub for innovation” and remarked that a visit to Israel “feels like coming home.”

Huckabee has long been a strong supporter of Israel’s historical rights, notably referring only to “Judea and Samaria” and in May becoming the first U.S. ambassador to pray at the biblical site of Ancient Shiloh in Samaria.