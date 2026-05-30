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Israel, Lebanon hold productive security talks in US, Pentagon says

“These are essential steps toward realizing President Trump’s vision for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” the statement continued.

May 30, 2026
From left, Israel Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanon Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Moawad meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
From left, Israel Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Moawad meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 30, 2026 / JNS )

Israel and Lebanon held talks at the Pentagon on Friday, formally launching the security track supporting ongoing ceasefire negotiations between the two countries, according to a U.S. readout of the discussions.

“The delegations engaged in productive, military-to-military talks focused on building practical frameworks for regional security and stability. The progress and tangible outcomes from these discussions will directly inform the Department of State-led political track, which is scheduled to reconvene next week,” the statement said.

According to the readout, the Department of Defense “deeply values” its strategic partnerships with the Israel Defense Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces, adding that Washington “supports Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, free of armed non-state actors, and welcomes the commitment of both militaries to these historic efforts.

“These are essential steps toward realizing President Trump’s vision for a lasting peace in the Middle East. The United States anticipates reconvening soon to continue the security track,” the Pentagon added.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about negotiations with Jerusalem.

“The secretary commended President Aoun’s courage and vision in pursuing direct negotiations with Israel, even as Hezbollah continues its attempts to derail those talks at the expense of the Lebanese people,” Tommy Pigott, spokesman for the U.S. State Department, stated.

Rubio “reiterated that Hezbollah is entirely responsible for the ongoing fighting and emphasized the need for Hezbollah to immediately cease its attacks and provocations to enable de-escalation,” according to Pigott.

“The secretary reaffirmed that the United States fully supports the government of Lebanon as it works to seize a historic opportunity to deliver peace, reconstruction and a better future for its people,” the spokesman said.

According to the Lebanese Presidency, Aoun told Rubio that implementing a ceasefire with Israel was “the essential entry point for transitioning to any other issues.”

The diplomatic push came as Israeli forces expanded operations in Southern Lebanon on Friday, issuing evacuation warnings for several villages and advancing deeper into Hezbollah-held areas north of the Litani River.

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