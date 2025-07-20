Netanyahu to rest at home after contracting food poisoning

( July 20, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered food poisoning and has been ordered to rest at home for three days, his office said on Sunday.

After falling unwell during the night, Netanyahu “was examined at his home by Professor Alon Hershko, the head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Hadassah Ein Kerem,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“It was found that he is suffering from an intestinal infection caused by eating spoiled food,” the PMO continued. “Following further tests, the prime minister’s condition was assessed as good, and he is currently receiving IV fluids due to dehydration associated with the illness.

“In accordance with his doctors’ instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will manage the country’s affairs from there,” the statement concluded.

Two months ago, the prime minister underwent a routine colonoscopy at Jerusalem’s Shaarei Zedek Medical Center.

Netanyahu, 75, had undergone an operation on Dec. 29 to remove his prostate after a urinary tract infection caused by a benign prostate enlargement was found during a previous routine examination.

On March 31, 2024, the prime minister underwent successful hernia surgery at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem.

On Dec. 31, 2023, following routine annual checkups by his medical team and personal physician, Netanyahu received a clean bill of health after undergoing an emergency cardiac procedure earlier in the year.