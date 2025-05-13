Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskHolocaust

New museum opens at Czech industrial site where Schindler saved 1,200 Jews

The opening of the Museum of Survivors in Brněnec, 100 miles east of Prague, was timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

JNS Staff
Oskar Schindler, who saved many Jewish lives during the Nazi Holocaust in Germany, talks to Israeli children in Tel-Aviv in 1963. Credit: Bettmann via Getty Images.
Oskar Schindler, who saved many Jewish lives during the Nazi Holocaust in Germany, talks to Israeli children in Tel-Aviv in 1963. Credit: Bettmann via Getty Images.
Edit
(May 13, 2025 / JNS)

The Museum of Survivors hosted its first visitors this weekend at the site of an old industrial plant in the Czech town of Brněnec 100 miles east of Prague, in an event timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The former factory is where German businessman Oskar Schindler saved 1,200 Jews during the war. The compound was stolen by the Nazis from its Jewish owners in 1938 and turned into a labor camp.

The museum is not currently open on a daily basis but focuses on educational activities for students.

Schindler’s story was told in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1993 movie, “Schindler’s List.”

Eighty years ago this month, Schindler received a golden ring from the grateful Jewish survivors, made with gold taken from their teeth and inscribed with the Hebrew words from Talmud: “Whoever saves one life saves the world entire.”

Schindler, who was posthumously recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations by the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Museum, is buried in Jerusalem.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics