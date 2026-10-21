Austrian Jews see dip in antisemitic speech as physical attacks rise

In the first half of 2026, Austria’s main Jewish group, the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG) documented a slight decrease in overall antisemitic incidents and a rise in physical attacks, compared with the same period last year. The group released the report last week.

Physical attacks rose to 12 from five in the first half of 2026. Threats rose from eight to 18. Israel-related incidents made up more than 75% of recorded cases.

IKG recorded 671 antisemitic incidents in Austria in the first half of 2026, compared with 726 in the first half of 2025.

IKG President Oskar Deutsch said in a statement about the report: “The state of emergency has become everyday life.” The European Jewish Congress called the figures “deeply alarming,” adding that “Jewish communities must not be forced to accept constant threats, violence and extensive security measures as normal.”