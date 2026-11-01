Israel accuses Canada of fueling antisemitism after Montreal synagogue attack

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned an attack last week on a Montreal synagogue, accusing the Canadian government of fostering an anti-Israel climate that has contributed to rising antisemitism across the country.

Several windows at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Westmount were damaged by apparent pellet-gun fire Thursday night. No injuries were reported. The synagogue has been targeted in previous attacks, including an attempted arson in June. The ministry called on Canadian authorities to bring those responsible to justice and adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward antisemitism.

U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun also condemned the attack, calling it the synagogue’s third such incident in under two years. He praised the congregation for proceeding with Shabbat services, and welcomed a hate crimes investigation, while urging the Canadian government to take “meaningful action against antisemitism.”