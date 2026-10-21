AJC sponsors ambulance for Ukraine
The American Jewish Committee sponsored an ambulance delivered to western Ukraine by its partners at the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, the group said on Tuesday.
The ambulance traveled from Munich as part of an international volunteer convoy bringing humanitarian aid to communities affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“As Putin’s assault continues, AJC stands firmly with Ukraine and calls on the international community to bolster its support,” the group said.
AJC was proud to help provide lifesaving aid to Ukraine by sponsoring an ambulance delivered by our partners at the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio.— American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 20, 2026
The ambulance traveled as part of an international volunteer convoy from Munich through Europe to western Ukraine, bringing… pic.twitter.com/4nvTsSdOSh