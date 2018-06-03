Turkish prime minister: State of Israel emulates Hitler and Mussolini

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated, along with other senior politicians, in a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on May 18.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said: “The administration of Israel, which emulates Hitler and Mussolini, has once again shown the world that it is an occupier that does not recognize the law or the truth.”

Erdoğan said that since the fall of the Ottoman Empire following World War I, “the streaks of blood have not been wiped from the walls and the soil of Palestine.”