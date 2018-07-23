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Hezbollah officials: ‘We haven’t withdrawn from southern Syria’

Hezbollah officials: “We haven’t withdrawn from southern Syria; The power balance has shifted in favor of Assad and his allies.”

Jul. 23, 2018
Hashem Safi Al-Din. Image: alwatanvoice.com. (MEMRI)
Hashem Safi Al-Din. Image: alwatanvoice.com. (MEMRI)

In the recent days, Hezbollah officials have expressed satisfaction at the military gains of the Syrian regime and boasted of Hezbollah’s part in this.

Hezbollah Executive Council chairman Hashem Safi Al-Din stated explicitly that the organization’s fighters are still present throughout Syria, including in the south of the country, where they are taking part in the fighting alongside the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

These statements contradict claims by Russia and reports by many media outlets, that the Iranian forces, Hezbollah and the Shi’ite militias subordinate to Iran have withdrawn from southern Syria in compliance with the demand of Israel and the United States.

Safi Al-Din’s deputy, Ali Da’mush, stressed that, thanks to their steadfastness and sacrifices, the Syrian army and its allies have managed to regain control of all Syrian territory, and called this “a great achievement.”

He added that the United Stattes has begun to accept its defeat in Syria and the fact that Assad will remain in power.

Read the full report here.

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