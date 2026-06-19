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Heir of one of largest California raisin companies charged with felony hate crimes for alleged threat to kill rabbi

“Los Angeles County is experiencing an alarming increase in hate crimes, with record-high antisemitic offenses,” according to the county district attorney.

JNS Staff
Raisins
Raisins. Credit: gregroose/Pixabay.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

Bruce Alfred Lion, 64, heir to one of the largest raisin companies in California, was charged with three felony hate crimes for allegedly threatening to kill a rabbi, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

At about 8 p.m. on June 5, Lion allegedly stood on the balcony of his Pacific Palisades home and yelled antisemitic threats at his neighbor, a rabbi leading a Shabbat prayer service in his home, according to the district attorney’s office.

Lion, of Lion Raisins, was arrested on June 13. Bail was set at $225,000, and he faces up to nine years and four months in state prison. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

He faces one count of violation of civil rights and two counts of criminal threats, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Hate has no place in Los Angeles County. My office is aggressively prosecuting these disturbing acts that tear at the fabric of our society,” stated Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County district attorney.

“Los Angeles County is experiencing an alarming increase in hate crimes, with record-high antisemitic offenses and unprecedented levels of crimes targeting individuals based on their religion, race, nationality, gender or sexual orientation,” he said. “Our county is home to hundreds of cultures and traditions, and we will prosecute any crime motivated by prejudice against them.”

JNS reported earlier in the month that Los Angeles is on pace to record 12% more antisemitic hate crimes in 2026 than it did in 2025.

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