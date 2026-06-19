More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly threatening FBI agents, who came to talk about his Jew-hatred posts online

When FBI agents visited Dale Ankney to question him about his social media activity, he allegedly threatened to “cap” them, according to court filings.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
FBI
FBI badge and gun. Credit: U.S. Federal Government/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

Dale Ankney, 72, of Jeannette, Pa., was arrested on Thursday on federal charges for allegedly threatening FBI agents who came to his home to question him about anti-Israel, antisemitic and anti-ICE messages that he posted online

According to an FBI affidavit, investigators reviewed Ankney’s public Facebook account and identified many posts advocating violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and others. On Jan. 14, he allegedly posted, “May f****** Israel burn, Zionist burn, IDF burn, Mossad burn, think Holocaust going to happen again only for a good reason this time.”

On June 17, two FBI task force officers and an FBI special agent visited Ankney at his home. When he answered the door, they told him that they had questions about his online posts. “F*** whoever reported it, and f*** you too,” he allegedly told them.

One of the FBI task force officers advised Ankney to “stop posting threatening language online.”

As the federal agents were leaving, Ankney allegedly said, “I will cap your a**.”

After checking the state’s database, agents determined that Ankney owned registered guns.

A U.S. magistrate judge issued an arrest warrant the same day, and Ankney was taken into custody on Thursday morning. He was scheduled to appear in court later in the day before the same judge.

“Threats against those who protect this nation and those who serve the public will not be tolerated,” stated Richard Evanchec, special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh office.

“Words that cross the line well beyond First Amendment protections will be met with decisive law enforcement action,” he stated. “You will be held accountable.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Police Tape
U.S. News
Couple chased in Santa Monica and called ‘genocidal’ is not Jewish despite reports
JNS has learned that the victims told detectives that they were considering converting and consider themselves part of the Jewish community.
June 18, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Florida man indicted on federal hate crime and gun charges for planning to target AIPAC office in mass shooting
Forrest Kendall Pemberton allegedly scouted what he thought was an AIPAC office in South Florida and planned to return with concealed guns, prosecutors allege.
June 18, 2026
Rabbi Menachem Genack
Feature
‘It’s been a pretty long run,’ says rabbi retiring after 45 years running OU kosher, ‘it’s time’
“The challenges facing American Jewry are also very profound,” Rabbi Menachem Genack told JNS. “The risk of rapid assimilation. The level of antisemitism that we’re seeing. The security challenges facing the State of Israel.”
June 18, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Paris Orly Airport, France, June 17, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Republican Jewish Coalition urges trust in Trump’s decision to sign US-Iran deal
“This is the same president who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, delivered the Abraham Accords peace agreements, tore up Obama’s disastrous JCPOA, ended the war in Gaza and brought all of the hostages home,” the group stated.
June 18, 2026
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
US lifts blockade of Iranian ports following agreement with Tehran
“All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased,” U.S. Central Command stated.
June 18, 2026
Somerville City Hall in Somerville, Mass., March 21, 2026. Credit: Framl via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
‘Flagrantly unconstitutional': Jewish groups urge Massachusetts city to reject anti-Israel ordinance
“Somerville is not supposed to be conducting U.S. foreign policy,” Richard Rosen of the Brandeis Center told JNS.
June 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump G7
JNS TV / Meira K Show
What Iran stands to gain as diplomacy drags on
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
June 18, 2026 10:31 AM
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are you a giver or a taker?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman