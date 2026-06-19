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News   Israel News

Netanyahu inaugurates neighborhood in Gush Etzion, names Highway 60 ‘Bible Road’

Israel will remain in Judea and Samaria forever, the prime minister vowed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, plant a tree with Noam Leiter, son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, and Ofri Nir, daughter of the late Yuval Nir, during the inauguration of the new Promenade neighborhood in Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion on June 18, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, plant a tree with Noam Leiter (standing next to Mrs. Netanyahu), son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, and Ofri Nir (left), daughter of the late Yuval Nir, during the inauguration of the Promenade neighborhood in Kibbutz Migdal Oz, Gush Etzion, on June 18, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
(June 19, 2026 / JNS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday inaugurated a new neighborhood in Kibbutz Migdal Oz and announced that Highway 60, the historic north-south route running through Judea and Samaria, will officially be known as the “Bible Road,” linking the moves to Israel’s historic connection to the land and its ongoing security challenges.

Speaking in Gush Etzion alongside his wife, Sara, Netanyahu said the expansion of the kibbutz and the development of communities throughout the region reflected “the power of life and the spirit of vitality” of the Jewish people.

“This is a manifestation of our spirit of vitality and of our sacred mission: to take root in our homeland despite our enemies, despite all the pressures,” Netanyahu said at the unveiling of the Promenade neighborhood in Migdal Oz. “We are not merely treading over the past of the nation of Israel, but securing its future.”

The neighborhood is part of an expansion project expected to double the size of the community within a year.

During the ceremony, the Netanyahus planted a tree together with Noam Leiter, son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and a resident of Gevaot in Gush Etzion, and Ofri Nir, daughter of Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yuval Nir, who was killed in the War of Redemption, the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister compared the growth of the neighborhood to trees he had planted during previous visits around the country.

“This tree, its treetops will grasp the sky,” he said. “You are guarding the past and securing the future. The two are intertwined, because we have no future without our past.”

‘We will remain here forever’

Later, at a separate ceremony announcing the renaming of Highway 60 as the “Bible Road,” Netanyahu described the route as a living link between biblical history and modern Israel.

“This is not merely a road paved with asphalt, it is a road paved with memory, with faith, with promise,” he said. “Between the spirit of the Bible and the heroic spirit of our generation, the Victory Generation, we reaffirm: The people of Israel have returned home and we will remain here forever, because this is our land.”

Netanyahu noted that the road connects key sites in Jewish history, stretching from the Negev to the Galilee and passing through places associated with the biblical patriarchs and the foundations of Jewish identity.

“Each of those places is not merely a point on a map,” he said. “It is a chapter of our identity.”

The prime minister also used the occasion to highlight Israel’s military achievements against Iran and its regional proxies, saying the Jewish state had “fended off the danger of immediate annihilation” through Operations “Rising Lion” and “Roaring Lion.”

“Had we not acted with determination, with daring and with the supreme heroism of our fighters and pilots, Iran would today have the nuclear bombs for our destruction,” Netanyahu said. “But we did not let them.”

He said Israel had significantly weakened Iran’s “Axis of Evil,” citing military operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We are gripping Hamas in Gaza, where we hold over 60% of the strip’s territory,” he said. “In Lebanon, we fended off the threat of a ground invasion and shattered Hezbollah’s missile power.”

While acknowledging that “the struggle is not yet over,” Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to maintaining Israel’s security interests while preserving close ties with the United States.

“We will restore security and prosperity to the communities of the north,” he said. “This requires maintaining the security zone in Southern Lebanon. It requires that we do not withdraw from there as long as Israel’s security needs demand it.”

The security zone, he added, serves as “the barrier between Hezbollah terrorists and our citizens and communities.”

Netanyahu also reaffirmed what he called the central objective of his political career.

“We will continue to pursue the supreme goal that has guided me throughout most of my adult life: Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” he said. “As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, that will not happen.”

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu said the Jewish people’s journey in the Land of Israel began thousands of years ago and would continue indefinitely.

“Our path began thousands of years ago,” he said. “With God’s help, it will continue from the Bible into eternity—the eternity of Israel.”

Judea and Samaria Middle East U.S.-Israel Relations
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