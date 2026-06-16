FBI arrests five in plot to attack White House UFC event, AIPAC-backed politicians

FBI director Kash Patel announced on Tuesday that the FBI disrupted a plot to use explosive-laden drones to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House and to target politicians who received donations from AIPAC.

“On June 10, the FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C., involving individuals outside of the national capital region,” Patel wrote on social media. “Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody, and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold.”

Patel’s post referred to a Fox News story that includes additional details that have not yet been released by the FBI.

Five people have been arrested out of 23 potentially involved in the plot to use explosive drones to attack buildings near the event, force an evacuation and direct crowds into the fire of a sniper team, at which point a “second wave” would have stormed the White House gate, Fox News reported .

One suspect allegedly told investigators that the goal was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” and politicians backed by AIPAC.

The FBI told JNS that it had nothing to add to Patel’s social-media post at this time. JNS also sought comment from the U.S. Department of Justice and AIPAC.

The FBI has not yet identified the suspects, and it is not clear what their motive may have been. AIPAC has become a focal point of criticism for both left- and right-wing anti-Israel figures over its endorsement and financial support for Republican and Democratic politicians who support the Jewish state.

AIPAC has become particularly contentious in Democratic primary races, with many Democrats signaling a refusal to take money from the group or accusing it of having undue influence on American politics.

Thousands of people attended the UFC 250 fights at the White House on Sunday, including U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his family; Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg; elected politicians; and members of the military. Tens of thousands of additional fans watched the event at the Ellipse just south of the White House.