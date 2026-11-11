Ancient Roman-era street in Jerusalem being restored for wheelchair access

Restoration work began this week on approximately 1,900-year-old Roman-era pavement along Christian Quarter Road in Jerusalem’s Old City, with plans to make the historic thoroughfare accessible to wheelchair users and people with strollers.

The project involves documenting and assessing some 50 ancient paving stones, with those suitable for reuse to be preserved along the eastern side of the street. A smooth, level pathway will be installed along the western side. The work is being carried out by the East Jerusalem Development Company in cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority and other government and municipal bodies.