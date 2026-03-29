More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Arkia flights from Aqaba canceled after Jordan policy shift leaves Israelis stranded

Hundreds stuck at the airport after authorities in the kingdom halt approvals for some European-operated aircraft.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

Arkia flights from Aqaba canceled after Jordan policy shift leaves Israelis stranded

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Arkia
An Arkia flight takes off from Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Hundreds of Israeli travelers were left stranded at Aqaba Airport (King Hussein International Airport) on Sunday after Jordanian authorities abruptly changed policy, leading to the immediate cancellation of several Arkia flights to European destinations and Thailand.

Arkia said the disruption followed Jordan’s decision not to approve certain flights operated with European aircraft, affecting part of the alternative flight route network established as a substitute for Ben-Gurion International Airport.

According to the airline, several flights scheduled to depart from Aqaba were halted at short notice, leaving passengers unable to continue their journeys abroad. Israeli officials were surprised by the move, given that the flights had been approved in advance.

Professional and security officials from Israel are in contact with their Jordanian counterparts in an effort to find an immediate solution and allow the flights to resume. Some passengers are expected to be transferred to Taba Airport in Egypt as part of contingency arrangements.

One Israeli traveler stranded in Aqaba told N12 that conditions at the airport had deteriorated rapidly. “There is no water or food here. People are in complete despair,” the passenger said.

The affected flights were part of an alternative aviation framework developed during the ongoing war, enabling Israelis to travel abroad despite disruptions to regular air traffic routes. The sudden policy change by Jordan has raised concerns about the reliability of regional transit arrangements at a time when many Israeli travelers are already facing limited options for international flights.

Taba fee doubled

On Saturday morning, Egyptian authorities doubled the crossing fee at the Taba border to $120 per passenger, Maariv reported. It is the second increase since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In addition, each passenger must pay a 120 shekel (about $38.25) crossing fee on the Israeli side.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Business and Economy Flight Updates
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Google Maps.
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
World News
Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg
Five suspects arrested after apparent criminal abduction.
Mar. 29, 2026
Steve Linde
View of Val Thorens in the morning from Boismint
Israel News
Israeli girl dies in bus accident at French ski resort
Several other passengers sustained minor injuries.
Mar. 29, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF Alpinists cross into Lebanon from Syrian Hermon
The troops crossed on foot through deep snow from the Syrian Hermon to the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon to conduct reconnaissance and identify terrorist infrastructure, according to the Israeli military
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Politico coffee mugs on a table during the Politico Playbook Breakfast at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2012. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Pharaoh offering incense, an iconic image from the Tomb of Ramesses III, Egypt. Credit: Sandor Joffee/Koren Jerusalem.
Feature
How is the ‘Echoes of Egypt’ different from all other Haggadahs?
Joshua Berman’s new Haggadah tells the Passover story through the lens of ancient Egypt.
Mar. 29, 2026
Howard Blas
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen