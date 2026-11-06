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Chinese envoy participates in KKL-JNF tree planting ceremony in northern Negev

The Israel-China Friendship Forest was inaugurated more than 12 years ago to reflect cooperation on environmental challenges.

JNS Staff
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng (middle) at a KKL-JNF tree planting ceremony at the Israel-China Friendship Forest in the northern Negev, on Nov. 4, 2026. Credit: Yoav Lin, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng at a KKL-JNF tree planting ceremony at the Israel-China Friendship Forest in the northern Negev, Nov. 4, 2026. Credit: Yoav Lin/KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
(Nov. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng was welcomed at the Israel-China Friendship Forest on Wednesday for a ceremonial tree planting celebrating the longstanding environmental cooperation between Israel and China, the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) said.

The ceremony was attended by KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky and other representatives of the nonprofit, as well as staff of the Embassy of China, the statement read.

The forest was inaugurated in 2014 in the Lahav Forest area, some 12 miles north of Beersheva, in the presence of a senior Chinese delegation and representatives of KKL-JNF.

“More than a decade ago, trees were planted here as a symbol of friendship between Israel and China,” the nonprofit quoted Ostrinsky as saying.

“Today, we return to this forest as a reminder that KKL-JNF’s contribution to the world extends far beyond planting trees. It also lies in the knowledge, innovation and practical experience accumulated over decades,” he continued.

He said that Israeli expertise can contribute to environmental problems around the world such as desertification, water scarcity and climate change.

“We regard international cooperation and knowledge-sharing as an essential part of KKL-JNF’s mission,” Ostrinsky said.

KKL-JNF’s decades of experience in establishing and managing forests in arid and semi-arid regions “provide valuable practical knowledge for countries confronting similar environmental challenges,” the nonprofit stated.

The ceremony in the Friendship Forest reflected the continuity of Israel’s partnership with China and the potential to deepen environmental cooperation in the years ahead, KKL-JNF said.

Since its establishment in 1901 at the Fifth Zionist Congress, KKL-JNF has devoted its efforts to develop the land of Israel and strengthen the bond between the Jewish people and its homeland.

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