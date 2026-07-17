IDF acquires new amphibious landing craft, weighs future Turkish threat

Five landing craft capable of delivering troops, light vehicles and logistical equipment deep inside enemy territory have been acquired by Israel’s Defense Ministry in recent months. Known as Tritons, these are small, fast vessels.

They join two larger landing ships, INS Nahshon and INS Komemiyut, which arrived in Israel from the U.S. in 2024. In addition to carrying troops, the larger vessels can deploy armored fighting vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as logistical supplies directly onto enemy coastlines.

Landing craft are considered a strategic capability that would only be used in specific scenarios requiring the insertion of forces beyond Israel’s borders. Military officials say that simply possessing such a capability expands the Israel Defense Forces’ operational options, including the possibility of conducting covert amphibious landings deep inside enemy territory while bypassing frontline defenses under air cover.

Although the IDF has not carried out a large-scale amphibious landing during the current war, senior officials say the capability will be important in future conflicts.

At present, the Israeli Navy’s northern fleet is focused on defensive operations extending to the Yellow Line, where IDF forces remain deployed inside Southern Lebanon. Since the ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect, fishing boats have also returned to waters where the navy operates. Military officials believe Hezbollah terrorists may be using civilian maritime traffic as cover, requiring the navy to maintain constant vigilance to protect Israeli forces operating south of the Yellow Line inside Lebanon.

Preparing for a potential Turkish front

At the same time, both the IDF and the Israeli Navy have increasingly begun examining what military officials refer to as a potential Turkish front. The issue has gained urgency following reports that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has asked U.S. President Donald Trump to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, a move Israeli officials fear could challenge Israel’s qualitative military edge and air superiority in the region.

At sea, however, Turkey already enjoys a significant numerical advantage. The Turkish Navy operates dozens of frigates and amphibious landing ships capable of deploying entire divisions onto enemy shores. Israeli defense officials argue that if Turkey is openly preparing for amphibious operations “deep inside enemy territory,” Israel cannot afford to ignore the possibility.

Turkey also fields a substantial submarine fleet, missile boats and drone carriers that could be adapted into light aircraft carriers.

Although the Anatolian nation remains a NATO member and is not officially designated as an enemy state, Israeli defense circles are increasingly discussing the concept of a “Turkish front.”

Officials argue that Erdoğan is attempting to establish a strategic encirclement of Israel, overland through Syria and, potentially in the future, at sea.

Military officials warn that if Israel decides it must prepare for a direct military threat from Turkey, it would require a comprehensive restructuring of the IDF, particularly the navy, and such a force-building effort would likely take many years.

Response to the Houthi threat

Meanwhile, the Israeli Navy is also expanding preparations for a more sustained campaign against the Iran-backed Houthi threat in Yemen.

Until now, apart from limited naval operations, Israel’s response to attacks originating from Yemen has relied primarily on the Air Force, whose aircraft cannot maintain a continuous presence over the distant area.

As the threat evolves, the navy is implementing a long-term force buildup plan that includes acquiring vessels capable of extended deployments near Houthi-controlled ports and in the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

According to military officials, these new capabilities will enable faster operational responses and sustained activity against hostile forces, while also allowing the navy to operate effectively in other distant maritime theaters if required.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.