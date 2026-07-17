Sa’ar: Radical left, terror groups form ‘operational alliance’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar warned representatives of more than 60 countries on Thursday that radical left-wing movements and Islamist terrorist organizations are working together to undermine democratic societies.

Speaking at the Ministerial Consultation on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism, hosted in Washington by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sa’ar said activist groups operating under humanitarian and political banners have become part of an international network advancing the interests of terrorist organizations.

The conference brought together foreign ministers, homeland security ministers, counter-terrorism officials, national security advisers and other senior representatives to discuss the growing threat of political terrorism.

“Terror groups have an operational alliance today with radical leftist elements in Western democracies, in Europe, in Latin America, in Africa, and beyond,” Sa’ar said.

“Together, they [are] turning the world order on its head, challenging the very values of democracy and freedom.”

He argued that media coverage had amplified the narrative promoted by terrorist organizations.

“Through the lens of the BBC and the pages of The New York Times, the world fell for the trap set for them,” he said.

Sa’ar cited the “so-called Global Sumud Flotilla” as an example, saying it was portrayed as a humanitarian initiative but was in fact intended to undermine Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

“There was no humanitarian aid on these vessels,” he said. “The goal was to breach a legal naval blockade and to serve the interests of terror groups, mostly Hamas.”

According to Sa’ar, documents seized by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza show Hamas financed and helped organize flotilla activities through a Spanish shell company linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The flotilla is operated through a network linked to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, while providing legitimacy and civilian cover for terrorist organizations and objectives,” he said.

Sa’ar said activist organizations recruit participants, organize logistics, mobilize student groups and generate international pressure while “Hamas provides the strategy.”

During his presentation, Sa’ar displayed photographs that he said illustrated links between pro-Palestinian activists and terrorist leaders.

He identified one image as showing Zaher Birawi, whom Israel describes as a senior Hamas operative in the United Kingdom, alongside Swedish activist Greta Thunberg before a 2025 flotilla to Gaza, and another showing Birawi with former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Sa’ar also displayed photographs of Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila, who participated in the 2025 and 2026 flotillas, including one that he said showed Ávila attending the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

“The battlefield is also digital,” Sa’ar said. “The online space has become a bridge between the radical left and jihadism. Whitewashing terrorists’ messaging turns online incitement into demonstrations, campus encampments and disruptions at ports around the world.”

Calling the alliance a global threat to democratic nations, Sa’ar urged governments to expose support networks, follow financial flows, dismantle organizations that serve as fronts for terrorist groups and hold accountable those who provide operational assistance.

“Israel is on the front line of this fight,” he said. “But this fight belongs to all democracies. Together, we must, and we will, win.”