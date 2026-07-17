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News   Israel News

Military prosecutors charge terrorist in 2007 murder of Israeli man

The suspect was arrested in Qalqilya in May after being released from Palestinian Authority custody.

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Israeli soldiers raid the Samaria city of Qalqilya, Dec. 4, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers raid the Samaria city of Qalqilya, Dec. 4, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
(July 17, 2026 / JNS)

Military prosecutors in Judea and Samaria have filed an indictment against a Palestinian terrorist accused of participating in the 2007 murder of Israeli civilian Ido Zoldan, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday.

Shadi Juma was arrested on May 26, 2026, in the heart of the Samaria city of Qalqilya during a joint operation by the IDF, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Gideonim Unit 33 of the Israel Police. The arrest followed what authorities described as a prolonged intelligence and operational effort. He had recently been released from custody by the Palestinian Authority, where he had been held until his arrest.

The indictment, filed on Thursday in a military court, charges Juma with intentionally causing death in concert with others, the equivalent of murder under military law.

Zoldan, 29, a former Golani Infantry Brigade officer and resident of Shavei Shomron, was married and the father of two young children. He was returning home from a Torah study session on Nov. 19, 2007, when terrorists ambushed and fatally shot him near the Samaria village of Funduq.

According to the charge sheet, Juma and two accomplices planned the shooting attack, targeting Jewish motorists traveling along a main road. The three allegedly prepared their vehicle, discussed how the attack would be carried out and agreed to confirm that their intended victim was Jewish before opening fire.

After spotting Zoldan’s vehicle, they drove alongside it, and one of Juma’s accomplices fired at him from close range with the intent to kill, according to the indictment. Zoldan was killed in the attack, and the three suspects fled the scene.

The military prosecution said it has remained in continuous contact with the Zoldan family throughout the legal process and is ensuring that the family receives all rights afforded to victims under Israeli law. The IDF and the Military Prosecution extended their condolences to the Zoldan family.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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