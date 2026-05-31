Cyprus remands Palestinians in suspected terror plot

Cypriot authorities extended the detention of two Palestinians arrested in a suspected terrorist plot after one admitted that Israelis were the intended targets, local media reported on Saturday.

The two men, aged 32 and 38, appeared before the District Court in Paralimni in a closed-door proceeding. The court ordered them held for another eight days as investigators continue examining whether planned attacks were being prepared on the island.

Cypriot police also arrested two additional Palestinian suspects in the Larnaca district in connection with the same investigation. They were brought before the Larnaca District Court, which also ordered their eight-day remand.

One of the arrested men told investigators that the targets would have been Israelis. Police are now working to determine where and how the attacks would be carried out and whether the suspects had additional accomplices.

The investigation began after police discovered materials used to make explosives at two properties linked to the 32-year-old suspect: a house in the Governor’s Beach area on Cyprus’s southern coast and an apartment in the Kamares area of Larnaca. Among the materials seized were ammonium nitrate and other chemical substances, along with evidence now undergoing specialist forensic examination.

Investigators are also examining whether DNA belonging to other individuals is present on the seized evidence.

The 32-year-old reportedly lived with his family in the Kamares apartment. The 38-year-old is believed to have been staying in Cyprus illegally after entering the republic from the Turkish-occupied north.

Cypriot authorities believe the arrests may have prevented attacks in Cyprus. The case is being investigated in coordination with competent state agencies and foreign partners amid heightened concern over threats to Israeli and Jewish targets on the island.

The case comes after three Israeli nationals were assaulted in central Nicosia on Tuesday, in a separate incident that also drew an immediate response from Cypriot authorities. Police arrested two Syrian nationals after the Israelis reported being attacked, with one of the victims requiring medical treatment for an ear injury.

Cyprus’s Migration Ministry said the two Syrians will face immediate revocation of their asylum status and will be deported, underscoring a tougher government line toward foreign nationals granted protection who commit criminal offenses. Deputy Migration and International Protection Minister Nicholas Ioannides said such conduct would not be tolerated.