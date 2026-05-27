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News   Antisemitism

Israelis attacked in Cyprus; one reported injured

The victims were “targeted solely because of their visibly Jewish appearance,” according to Israel’s ambassador.

May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
The flag of Cyprus. Photo by Zuzia Kulikowska/Pexels.
The flag of Cyprus. Photo by Zuzia Kulikowska/Pexels.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

Three Israelis were attacked with a sharp object in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia on Tuesday afternoon, with one person sustaining wounds, local media reported.

Following a manhunt, local police arrested two suspects, identified as men from Syrian origin, according to the Knews outlet.

The stabbings took place in the city center, the website said. The condition of the wounded victim was not immediately clear.

JNS reached out to Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik, who referred to a statement posted to X.

“I am deeply shocked by the violent attack against Israeli citizens in Nicosia, targeted solely because of their visibly Jewish appearance,” Anolik tweeted. “Such antisemitic violence has no place in Cyprus.”

The envoy thanked the Cyprus Police for the swift arrest operation. “Those responsible must face justice,” he added.

“Amid a worrying and untypical rise in antisemitic incidents in Cyprus, clear and firm condemnation by leaders across the country is essential,” concluded Anolik.

Earlier this week, authorities in Cyprus arrested two men on terrorism-related suspicions after searches uncovered materials believed to be capable of use in the manufacture of explosives.

Local media identified the suspects as Palestinians.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Cypriot media reported that authorities have not ruled out additional arrests.

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