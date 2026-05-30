Kostis Konstantinou/TPS-IL

“This is what antisemitism looks like when people get comfortable,” said an Arizona state representative, who sits on the same school board. “This is what hatred looks like when it finds a seat at the table.”
The protest was “a powerful show of solidarity,” Jayne Zirkle of the Lawfare Project told JNS. “To condemn people for attending such an event is to condemn the very principles of freedom our nation was founded on.”
“This is what antisemitism looks like when people get comfortable,” said an Arizona state representative, who sits on the same school board. “This is what hatred looks like when it finds a seat at the table.”
The protest was “a powerful show of solidarity,” Jayne Zirkle of the Lawfare Project told JNS. “To condemn people for attending such an event is to condemn the very principles of freedom our nation was founded on.”