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News   Israel News

Galilee man, 19, indicted over alleged ISIS allegiance

The suspect supported Islamic State and viewed extremist material online, according to investigators.

JNS Staff
ISIS Flag in Syria
A terrorist carries the Islamic State’s flag overlooking Dabiq in Syria in 2013. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 7, 2026 / JNS)

A 19-year-old resident of the Bedouin community of Shibli in the Lower Galilee was indicted on Monday for alleged affiliation to Islamic State.

Investigators said he expressed support for the terrorist organization, viewed ISIS-related material and swore allegiance to it, according to a joint Israel Police and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) statement.

Yaqoub Shibli was arrested on Aug. 16 in a joint police-Shin Bet operation. The indictment was filed in the Nof HaGalil-Nazareth Magistrate’s Court by the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities said the case was the fourth in recent days in which a resident of northern Israel was indicted over alleged identification or affiliation with ISIS.

An Israeli man in his 30s from the Galilee was indicted on Sept. 2 in Haifa Magistrate’s Court for identifying with ISIS and expressing intent to join it as a combatant in Syria.

Police said Khamis Sawaed was detained for questioning in recent weeks during a joint investigation by the Galilee region’s central police unit and the Shin Bet. Their investigation revealed that he had watched instructional material on combat methods, weapons use and the manufacture of missiles and drones for terrorist purposes.

Prosecutors requested that he remain in custody until the conclusion of the proceedings.

Prosecutors indicted two northern Israel residents in Haifa District Court on Aug. 28 for allegedly pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning terrorist attacks against security forces.

The first suspect, a 16-year-old resident of the Galilee, was arrested on Aug. 4 in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police’s Northern District, the Israel Police and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement.

Investigators said the teenager had made contact with ISIS-linked elements and pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization. He also allegedly searched online for instructions on making explosive belts and intended to attack Jewish police officers and soldiers on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Several days later, as the investigation progressed, authorities arrested Ibrahim Kaabia, 19, of Haifa. Investigators said Kaabia had also pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned an attack against an IDF base in northern Israel.

The police and the Shin Bet said they viewed the involvement of Israeli citizens in activities threatening the security of the state and its residents with “great seriousness” and would continue working to thwart such threats and bring those involved to justice.

Terrorism
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