Israel Police deploys first Bedouin undercover agent in major weapons, drug trafficking probe

The Israel Police said on Monday that they had deployed an undercover Bedouin agent for the first time, in an operation that led to the arrest of dozens of suspected weapons and drug traffickers across the country.

The agent, codenamed “Nomad,” infiltrated criminal networks and gathered evidence against dozens of suspects, including suspected organized crime figures, police said. Raids were carried out at dozens of locations across the Jewish state.

The undercover agent carried out dozens of “controlled purchases” of firearms and narcotics during the operation, police said. The weapons included four M16 rifles and dozens of handguns, along with about half a kilogram (1.1 pounds) of cocaine, according to police.

The suspects were due to appear before the Rishon Letzion Magistrate’s Court later on Monday.

“Operation ‘Nomad’ once again demonstrates that there is no place where criminals can consider themselves beyond the reach of the Israel Police,” said Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy.

“We will continue to operate with determination, both overtly and covertly, against the drivers of crime and violence wherever they operate,” he added.