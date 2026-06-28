‘Get rid of the cancer': Huckabee hails ‘historic’ Israel-Lebanon deal

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday praised the framework agreement between the Jewish state and Lebanon as a “historic victory” for President Donald Trump and his administration.

With the agreement, Jerusalem and Beirut recognized “that they are not at war w/ each other but with terror group Hezbollah,” Huckabee wrote in a post on X.

“Get rid of the cancer & everyone lives-in PEACE!” added the American diplomat.

Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement on Friday aimed at removing Hezbollah from Southern Lebanon and laying the groundwork for broader political cooperation between the two countries.

The U.S.-brokered agreement lays out two pilot zones recommended by the IDF, where the Lebanese Armed Forces would deploy and disarm the Iranian proxy.

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing in Tehran of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Jerusalem launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the resumption of hostilities, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed to do “the impossible” to stop cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials subsequently held five rounds of direct talks at the U.S. State Department in Washington, resulting in the framework of understandings that was reached on Friday and is conditioned on Hezbollah withdrawing from the south.