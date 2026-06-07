Gofman ousts Mossad deputy director in first major move after taking office

Mossad Director Roman Gofman on Friday dismissed the agency’s deputy director in one of his first major moves since taking office, according to a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

“The move was made as part of the new Mossad director’s assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization’s objectives and challenges in the coming years,” it said.

Gofman intends to appoint a new deputy from within the organization, according to the Mossad.

Gofman in the statement thanked agent “A.,” whose identity remains classified, for “22 years of operational service in the Mossad and his significant contribution to the security of the State of Israel.”

“A. wished the Mossad director success in his new role and stated that he would continue to make his experience and capabilities available to the Mossad and the State of Israel whenever needed,” it continued.

During his service, A. held operational roles across three divisions of the agency, commanded two of them and led a number of significant intelligence operations. He was awarded the Israel Defense Prize five times for his contributions.

A. was very close to outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea, who had designated him as his successor, Ynet reported.

Sources familiar with the matter told Ynet that A. saw himself as the next Mossad director and was regarded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s preferred candidate to head the agency if the High Court of Justice had overturned Gofman’s appointment.

Gofman, an Israel Defense Forces major general who previously served as Netanyahu’s military secretary, took the reins as director of the Mossad on June 2, after the High Court of Justice rejected petitions against his nomination.