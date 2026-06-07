More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Gofman ousts Mossad deputy director in first major move after taking office

The new director intends to appoint a new deputy from within the organization, according to the the intelligence agency.

JNS Staff
Roman Gofman, military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 11, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Roman Gofman, military secretary to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 11, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Mossad Director Roman Gofman on Friday dismissed the agency’s deputy director in one of his first major moves since taking office, according to a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

“The move was made as part of the new Mossad director’s assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization’s objectives and challenges in the coming years,” it said.

Gofman intends to appoint a new deputy from within the organization, according to the Mossad.

Gofman in the statement thanked agent “A.,” whose identity remains classified, for “22 years of operational service in the Mossad and his significant contribution to the security of the State of Israel.”

“A. wished the Mossad director success in his new role and stated that he would continue to make his experience and capabilities available to the Mossad and the State of Israel whenever needed,” it continued.

During his service, A. held operational roles across three divisions of the agency, commanded two of them and led a number of significant intelligence operations. He was awarded the Israel Defense Prize five times for his contributions.

A. was very close to outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea, who had designated him as his successor, Ynet reported.

Sources familiar with the matter told Ynet that A. saw himself as the next Mossad director and was regarded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s preferred candidate to head the agency if the High Court of Justice had overturned Gofman’s appointment.

Gofman, an Israel Defense Forces major general who previously served as Netanyahu’s military secretary, took the reins as director of the Mossad on June 2, after the High Court of Justice rejected petitions against his nomination.

Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Kasab Border Crossing, Turkey
World News
Turkish interior minister: We will rule Israel again
“My Lord, one day grant me the governorship of Jerusalem,” said Mustafa Ciftci.
June 7, 2026
David Isaac
Dizengoff Square with photographs of victims from the Oct. 7 massacre. June 3, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90.
Israel News
WATCH: Volunteers clean fallen soldiers photos in Tel Aviv
The images have been displayed at Dizengoff Square since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Shmuel Ben Ezra, appointed to serve as Israel’s head of National Security Council on May 31, 2026. Credit: Elisha Grossberg.
Israel News
Israeli gov’t unanimously votes for Shmuel Ben Ezra as new National Security Council head
Ben-Ezra previously led the development project for the Arrow 3 interceptor missile.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Huckabee
U.S. News
Huckabee: Wish more Democrats ‘understood what President Clinton did’
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) “is one of the few who do,” the envoy said.
June 7, 2026
A refugee family from Syria waits in front of a exhibition hall at the Munich fairground that serves as makeshift shelter for migrants after they arrived in Germany, Sept. 07, 2015. Photo by Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
One in five people naturalized in Germany is Syrian
Migrants from the Levantine country led the citizenship list for the fifth year in a row.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Pro-Palestinian activists protest for an eighth day at an encampment on the campus of McGill University in Montreal, May 4, 2024. Photo by Alexis Aubin/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israeli diplomat urges action after two Canadian synagogues attacked in 24 hours
“Expressions of concern must now be accompanied by decisive action,” said Israel’s consul-general in Toronto.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
JNS TV / JNS TV
How pro-IRGC media networks spread anti-Israel narratives
Jun. 7, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Why are they really boycotting AIPAC? Bigotry
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
President Trump: A second Obama?
Melanie Phillips