Top Israeli officials hail Gofman after court clears him for Mossad directorship

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz congratulated Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman on the approval of his appointment as head of the Mossad intelligence agency on Monday, expressing confidence in his new role leading the national intelligence agency.

“I am glad that the attempts to thwart the appointment through petitions and hostile legal battles have failed, and justice has prevailed,” Katz said following the rejection by Israel’s High Court of Justice of the petitions against Gofman’s appointment.

The decision clears the way for Gofman to take up his position on Tuesday. He will serve for five years.

“Roman is an outstanding warrior and commander, a top-tier security professional, who has demonstrated courage, determination, and leadership on the battlefield and in decision-making centers,” Katz wrote in an X post. “I am confident that he will lead the Mossad successfully against the many threats facing the State of Israel and will make a decisive contribution to Israel’s security. His success is our collective success.”

President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Gofman.

“Michal and I remember all too well the moving encounter with Roman on October 8 at Asaf Harofeh Hospital. He lay there severely wounded, in intensive care, after charging into battle, his body riddled with bullets—but his spirit was resolute and brave! That moment reflected so well Roman’s courage of heart, his patriotism, and his profound sense of mission—values that also guide the men and women of the Mossad, who operate far from the public eye, with cunning and exceptional bravery, for Israel’s security,” wrote Herzog.

“I am confident that he will bring to the role his vast experience and his deep commitment to Israel’s security, and I wish him and the Mossad great success,” the president concluded.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called Gofman “a fighter, a commander and a true Zionist, who knows Israel’s security challenges from the field and from the decision-making rooms.”

Ben-Gvir wished him “great success” and said he is “confident that he will fulfill his role with devotion, responsibility and determination for Israel’s security. Great success, Roman.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote that “from the very first day, I knew that Roman Gofman was worthy of being the head of the Mossad. In the joint work with him, in closed rooms, I encounter special intensities of cunning, audacity, and wisdom.”

He said that the recent appointments of Gofman and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director David Zini “are an expression of new organization heads with sharpness of thought and the essential value perception of victory and determination. Dear Roman, much success!”

Herzog on Monday thanked outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea for his service.

“Tonight, we parted with dignity and great appreciation from Dedi Barnea, who has concluded his tenure as head of the Mossad. During his period, a golden chapter was written in the history of the Mossad—a chapter of deepening capabilities against Iran, of building intelligence partnerships, of audacity, technology, and strategic vision. A chapter in which our enemies once again learned that the hand of the State of Israel is long, sharp, sophisticated, and cool-headed,” Herzog wrote.

“On behalf of Israel’s citizens, I thanked Dedi for years of service, responsibility, and courage. I also blessed the incoming Mossad chief, Maj. Gen. Roman Goffman, and wished him great success in the sacred mission of safeguarding Israel’s security. Dear Dedi—thank you very much and best of luck!”