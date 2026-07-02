More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Herzog: In the face of antisemitism, we light the torch of the Maccabiah

Israel’s Maccabiah Games, the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition, kicked off with a large ceremony in the capital.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse, Michal, at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem, on July 1, 2026. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse, Michal, at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem, on July 1, 2026. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday welcomed Jewish athletes from all over the world who had gathered in Jerusalem for the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games.

“Welcome to your home away from home. Your gathering together in Jerusalem, in this beautiful event, fills us with pride and charges this stadium with magnificent energy. The celebration of sport beginning here today, the 22nd Maccabiah Games, is a display of Jewish strength that sends a clear message to the entire Jewish people, and to the whole world. A message of partnership. A message of determination. In the face of rising antisemitism, we light the torch of the Maccabiah,” he said.

Sports
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Members of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, led by Chief Commissioner Dr. Ali Shaath, attend the body’s inaugural meeting launching its transitional mandate in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 15, 2026, to oversee Gaza’s stabilization and reconstruction. Source: National Committee for the Administration of Gaza website.
World News
Cyprus talks ‘highly productive,’ says National Committee for the Administration of Gaza
The talks focused on “immediate initiatives” to alleviate humanitarian conditions in Gaza, alongside longer-term plans for reconstruction, security and governance, according to the committee.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at the JNS 2026 International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Israeli FM: Top EU diplomat’s meeting with Erdogan a ‘masterclass in hypocrisy’
Kaja Kallas met with the Turkish leader without mentioning any of his “brutal human rights violations,” said Gideon Sa’ar.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
MK Meir Cohen attends a Yesh Atid faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Meir Cohen
The former school principal and welfare minister emphasized the importance of every child studying math, English, Hebrew and science.
July 2, 2026
Amelie Botbol
UNRWA, Gaza
U.S. News
Board of Peace: UNRWA ‘has no place in the new Gaza’
“The people of Gaza deserve better,” said the international organization.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces coordinate search efforts near the Arab village of Mukhmas in Samaria after several Israeli civilians who entered the village lost contact for several hours, July 2, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF says missing Israelis found safe after searches in Samaria
“The concern of a security incident was ruled out,” the military stated.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Social Media
U.S. News
Most Americans support social media ban for those under 16, Pew study suggests
“In the old days, before you had social media and the internet, antisemites had to work to get their message out,” Alyza Lewin, of Combat Antisemitism Movement, told JNS.
July 1, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Trump Versailles Iran agreement MoU
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Does the Iran MOU reward Tehran at Israel’s expense?
July 1, 2026 09:23 AM
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-chief
Who will win the Trump foreign-policy ‘Apprentice’ contest?
Jonathan S. Tobin