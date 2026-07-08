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Yad Sarah provides medical and mobility support for 22nd Maccabiah Games

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone can experience these events with the utmost dignity, comfort and accessibility,” says Adele Goldberg, executive director of Friends of Yad Sarah (USA).

Yad Sarah, Friends of Yad Sarah
Yad Sarah volunteers provide mobility support to athletes and spectators at the opening ceremony of Israel's Maccabiah Games, which run from June 30 to July 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Yad Sarah (USA).
Yad Sarah volunteers provide mobility support to athletes and spectators at the opening ceremony of Israel’s Maccabiah Games, which run from June 30 to July 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Yad Sarah (USA).
(July 8, 2026 / Yad Sarah)

Yad Sarah, Israel’s leading volunteer-staffed social-service provider, has partnered with the 22nd Maccabiah Games to offer medical and mobility equipment support at competition venues.

Through an expedited loan track established exclusively for Maccabiah participants, Yad Sarah is ensuring that no athlete or guest is sidelined by a lack of accessible equipment, whether managing a pre-existing condition, accessing the venue, or recovering from a competition injury.

It will streamline medical and mobility equipment loans for individuals requiring support, while also standing ready to assist athletes who may require equipment due to injuries or mobility challenges during the course of the competition.

“We are proud to partner with the Maccabiah and assist any participant, chaperone or guest in need of medical or mobility equipment,” said Moshe Cohen, CEO of Yad Sarah. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone can experience and take part in these events with the utmost dignity, comfort and accessibility.”

This year’s Maccabiah Games began on June 30 and run through July 14. The events span some 15 cities across the country.

The Games are drawing an estimated 3,000 international participants, including up to 1,000 youth, alongside approximately 2,000 Israeli participants. They are also attracting thousands of people from Israel and countries worldwide.

“The Maccabiah Games are a unifying expression of Jewish life, bringing thousands of athletes and families from across the Diaspora to Israel,” states Adele Goldberg, executive director of Friends of Yad Sarah (USA).

“Friends of Yad Sarah is honored to see the compassionate mission extended to this moment, ensuring that the Games are accessible and comfortable for every athlete, family member and visitor who makes the journey,” she says. “This partnership is a testament to what Yad Sarah’s volunteers make possible every single day.”

Yad Sarah
About & contact the publisher
Yad Sarah Yad Sarah

Yad Sarah, the leading volunteer-staffed organization in Israel, provides a vital array of compassionate health and home-care services for people of all ages. Founded in 1976, Yad Sarah has 126 branches throughout Israel staffed by more than 7,000 volunteers. Although the organization is best known for its extensive lending service for medical equipment, its volunteers also drive wheelchair-accessible vans, reach out to the homebound, advocate for the elderly at risk for abuse, provide in-home geriatric dental care, staff its play center and more.

Friends of Yad Sarah
About & contact the publisher
Friends of Yad Sarah Friends of Yad Sarah
Friends of Yad Sarah is the U.S.-based support organization for the largest volunteer-staffed organization in Israel, providing a range of free or low-cost health and home care support services that save the Israeli economy several hundred million dollars each year in hospitalization and medical costs.
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