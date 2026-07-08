Yad Sarah provides medical and mobility support for 22nd Maccabiah Games

Yad Sarah, Israel’s leading volunteer-staffed social-service provider, has partnered with the 22nd Maccabiah Games to offer medical and mobility equipment support at competition venues.

Through an expedited loan track established exclusively for Maccabiah participants, Yad Sarah is ensuring that no athlete or guest is sidelined by a lack of accessible equipment, whether managing a pre-existing condition, accessing the venue, or recovering from a competition injury.

It will streamline medical and mobility equipment loans for individuals requiring support, while also standing ready to assist athletes who may require equipment due to injuries or mobility challenges during the course of the competition.

“We are proud to partner with the Maccabiah and assist any participant, chaperone or guest in need of medical or mobility equipment,” said Moshe Cohen, CEO of Yad Sarah. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone can experience and take part in these events with the utmost dignity, comfort and accessibility.”

This year’s Maccabiah Games began on June 30 and run through July 14. The events span some 15 cities across the country.

The Games are drawing an estimated 3,000 international participants, including up to 1,000 youth, alongside approximately 2,000 Israeli participants. They are also attracting thousands of people from Israel and countries worldwide.

“The Maccabiah Games are a unifying expression of Jewish life, bringing thousands of athletes and families from across the Diaspora to Israel,” states Adele Goldberg, executive director of Friends of Yad Sarah (USA).

“Friends of Yad Sarah is honored to see the compassionate mission extended to this moment, ensuring that the Games are accessible and comfortable for every athlete, family member and visitor who makes the journey,” she says. “This partnership is a testament to what Yad Sarah’s volunteers make possible every single day.”