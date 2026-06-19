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Huckabee rebukes France over criticism of Israeli strikes in Lebanon

The U.S. ambassador said Hezbollah—not Jerusalem—is responsible for preventing a ceasefire from taking hold.

JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks during a conference at Tel Aviv University, May 12, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks during a conference at Tel Aviv University, May 12, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(June 19, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Friday sharply criticized French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot after the French diplomat called for Israel to halt its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“French FM said Israel needs to stop strikes on Hezbollah. Does France get all its info from Hezbollah?” Huckabee wrote on X.

“Last night, Israel had four of its soldiers killed. Israel strikes when struck,” he added. “Ceasefire happens when Hezbollah stops shooting & killing.”

Huckabee’s comments came after Barrot told French broadcaster Franceinfo that Israel should end its military actions in Lebanon and that the United States should pressure Jerusalem to do so.

The ambassador highlighted a post by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, documenting repeated Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.

The new fighting followed a Hezbollah drone attack in Southern Lebanon that killed four IDF soldiers, including Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade, overnight on Thursday.

In response to repeated Hezbollah violations, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck more than 80 terrorist targets in Southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, including two Hezbollah command centers, launch positions and other terrorist infrastructure. The military said dozens of Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the strikes.

Barrot’s criticism came as Israel signaled it would continue to act against Hezbollah threats in Southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this week that Israel would maintain its presence there “as long as Israel’s security needs demand it.”

France has been among the strongest international advocates for bolstering the Lebanese Armed Forces and has been working to organize an international conference aimed at mobilizing support for Lebanon’s military.

The French criticism of Israel coincided with a decision by French authorities to ban a Paris rally organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, a leading Iranian opposition group. Officials cited security concerns and the risk of clashes between opposing activists, while the NCRI dismissed the explanation as “bogus.”

The ban was announced hours after Barrot held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and implement the U.S.-Iran agreement.

Defense and Security Middle East Europe Hezbollah
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