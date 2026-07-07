More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Erdoğan says ‘promise’ made on F-35 in Trump meeting

The U.S. president said he would lift sanctions on Turkey but was non-committal about a deal for the advanced fighter jets ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan escorts U.S. President Donald Trump as Trump arrives at Etimesgut Air Base for the annual NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan escorts U.S. President Donald Trump as Trump arrives at Etimesgut Air Base for the annual NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said U.S. President Donald Trump had made a “promise” to sell F-35 fighter jets to his country as the two leaders met on Tuesday ahead of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara.

Speaking at a press conference at the Turkish presidential complex, Erdoğan said through a translator, “I believe that President Trump also has made a promise on this separately, and during the meeting of the leaders’ summit, we do hope that the promise that we have previously received is going to be productively tested towards the future. President Trump has always been a man of his word, and hopefully with respect to the F-35.”

The United States removed Turkey from its partner program to purchase the advanced stealth jet in 2019 during Trump’s first term after Turkey bought S-400 surface-to-air missile defense batteries from Russia.

The following year, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey over the Russian air-defense purchase.

Trump told reporters that he would be lifting the sanctions against Turkey, and said the United States had an “obligation” to sell it replacement parts for its existing stock of U.S.-made jets, but was non-committal about selling the F-35.

“It’s a decision we’re going to make,” Trump said.

U.S. law prevents the sale of F-35s to Turkey so long as it retains the Russian systems, but Turkey may now be willing to sell or transfer them as part of a deal.

Trump has previously signaled that he is willing to re-admit Turkey to the F-35 program alongside other NATO members such as the United Kingdom and Italy and close U.S. allies like Israel and Japan, thanks in large part to his close relationship with Erdoğan.

The U.S. president said that the relationship between Turkey and the United States, which has drawn sharp criticism from some Israeli officials, was now “better, probably, than it’s ever been.”

He reiterated that praise for Erdoğan on Tuesday.

“You never know why a relationship is special,” Trump said of the Turkish leader. “It’s a chemistry that works between us.”

U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of his cabinet secretaries at the North Carolina State Capitol, in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: NCDOT via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
NC governor highlights Jewish suffragist in US 250th anniversary message
Gov. Josh Stein said Gertrude Weil helped lead North Carolina’s campaign for women’s suffrage as he urged Americans to continue pursuing the nation’s founding ideals.
July 7, 2026
Israeli and American Flags
U.S. News
Poll: Majority of likely Republican voters back Israel, reject Jew-hatred
A survey conducted for the Washington Free Beacon found broad support for Israel and strong approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the U.S.-Israel relationship, while a majority said they are less likely to vote for candidates with anti-Israel positions.
July 7, 2026
Revellers gather to celebrate during the "Chupinazo" (rocket launch) marking the official start of the San Fermin Festival in Plaza Consistorial outside the Town Hall of Pamplona in northern Spain on July 6, 2026. Photo by Jorge Guerrero / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
‘Destroy Israel’ banner displayed at Spanish festival
Thousands at Pamplona’s San Fermín festival held a banner tied to Basque group EHKS, prompting condemnation from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
July 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Polish tour guide Janina Naskslska-Babik, who digitized the names of more than 9,000 Jews buried at the demolished historic cemetery at Plaszow, with the group of New York hassidim, June 19, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Poland’s Restoration
A Polish tour guide traces a demolished Jewish past
A years-long effort identified and digitized the names of 9,100 Jews buried in Krakow’s historic Podgorze cemetery before it was destroyed by the Nazis.
July 7, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A Palestinian suspect after being arrested by Israeli security forces on suspicion of online incitement to terrorism during an overnight raid in Judea, July 7, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli forces arrest two Palestinians over online incitement, praise for Oct. 7
The arrests were carried out overnight in separate raids in the Judea towns of Al-Majd and Ad-Dhahiriya.
July 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinians carry food parcels and supplies from aid trucks near the Zikim border crossing between Israel and Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, Aug. 18, 2025. Photo by Khalil Kahlout/ Flash90.
Israel News
Israel, citing PA official, says Hamas diverted billions raised for Gaza
“Even the Palestinian Authority admits it,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
July 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Mojtaba Khamenei
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Khamenei’s funeral says about the next Iran-Israel showdown
July 7, 2026 05:16 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen