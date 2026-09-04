Israeli biotech firm picks Indiana for North American headquarters

An Israeli agricultural biotechnology company will establish its North American headquarters in Indiana. It is the first to set up operations in the state through a $60 million initiative called Iron Nation-Indiana, which aims to bring Israeli technology firms to the U.S. market.

IBI Ag, which develops biological crop protection products, will base U.S. field trials, regulatory work, partnerships and market-development activities in the state, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said on Wednesday. The company’s decision is “a testament to our state’s dominance in the agricultural sector and our intentional and persistent pursuit of innovation,” Braun said.

The company already works with Indiana-based Corteva Agriscience and plans additional collaborations with research institutions and agricultural organizations in the state.

The announcement coincided with the Indiana–Israel BioHeartland Summit, which brings together Israeli and Indiana companies.