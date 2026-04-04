IDF commando KIA in Southern Lebanon, another critically wounded

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed overnight Friday in southeastern Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

He was named as Sgt. Maj. Guy Ludar, 21, a member of the Maglan reconnaissance unit of the IDF Commando Brigade, from Yuvalim in the Lower Galilee.

Another commando from the Maglan unit was critically wounded, the IDF said.

Their families were notified.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday expressed condolences over Ludar’s death.

“Our hearts are with the family of Maglan fighter, Staff Sgt. Guy Ludar, of blessed memory, who fell in the tragic incident in southern Lebanon,” Netanyahu said. “My wife and I send our deepest condolences to Guy’s family and loved ones. He fought with courage and heroism to defend our communities and citizens.”

Katz said he received the news of Ludar’s death “with great sorrow,” sending condolences “from the depths of my heart” to the soldier’s family. He praised Israeli troops “operating in Lebanon against a cruel terrorist organization to ensure the security of the residents and communities of the north.”

According to Ynet, Ludar was killed by “friendly” fire during a nighttime operation to arrest a Hezbollah helper in the village of Shebaa, north of Mount Hermon.

An IDF soldier from another force believed he detected two terrorists and opened fire.

The report noted that the building where the suspect was believed to be was not detonated in advance because Shebaa is predominantly a Sunni village, whose residents are not typically affiliated with the Iranian-backed Shi’ite terrorist group.

The IDF opened a probe into the incident.

The Israeli military started a ground operation into Southern Lebanon after Hezbollah joined Iran’s war against the Jewish state.

IDF troops are pressing forward to clear the territory of terrorist elements and infrastructure to protect the Israeli communities located along the Lebanese border.

