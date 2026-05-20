Progressive Caucus PAC endorses grandson of founding Fatah member in California congressional race
The PAC’s co-chairs stated that Ammar Campa-Najjar is “the only candidate campaigning on a progressive agenda in this race.”
The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC endorsed Ammar Campa-Najjar, the grandson of a founding member of Fatah, on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for Rep. Darrell Issa’s (R-Calif.) seat in California’s 48th Congressional District.
Issa announced on March 6, 2026, that he would not seek reelection, citing a desire for “a new chapter and new challenges” after more than two decades in Congress. His decision came after California’s redistricting reshaped the district to include parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, making it more competitive for Republicans.
In announcing its endorsement, Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Greg Casar (D-Texas) and Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), the PAC’s co-chairs, stated that Campa-Najjar, a former Obama administration official and Navy Reserve officer, would become “the only member of Congress who has lived in Gaza, where 30 members of his family, including children, have died.”
“Ammar is running to restore war powers to Congress, dismantle ICE, cap prescription drug costs, implement Medicare for All, ban private equity from buying up homes and pursue a real pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and longtime residents,” the co-chairs stated. “Ammar is the only candidate campaigning on a progressive agenda in this race, and we steadfastly endorse his campaign.”
The open-seat race has drawn a crowded Democratic field, including San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert. The Democratic Majority for Israel PAC has backed von Wilpert and launched an ad against Campa-Najjar in April for being inconsistent in policy positions. Campa-Najjar responded in a Times of San Diego op-ed that “the only reason that super PAC is spending money against me is because my father is Palestinian. But it won’t deter me from demanding a peaceful end to the war in the Middle East.”