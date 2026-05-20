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NJ congressman introduces resolution honoring 130 years of Jewish veterans organization

“At a time when Jewish Americans are facing a deeply troubling rise in violence and harassment, it is critical to recognize organizations that have spent generations standing up to hate and defending the truth,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. said.

May 20, 2026
A Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America monument in the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2013. Credit: Visitor7 via Wikimedia Commons.
A Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America monument in the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2013. Credit: Visitor7 via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday honoring the 130th anniversary of Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, the nation’s oldest veterans service organization, founded in 1896 in response to claims that Jews had not served in the U.S. military.

House Resolution 1305 commends JWV, the longest-serving veterans service organization, for “honoring their commitment to Jewish war veterans,” according to a statement from Pallone’s office.

“At a time when Jewish Americans are facing a deeply troubling rise in violence and harassment, it is critical to recognize organizations that have spent generations standing up to hate and defending the truth,” Pallone stated.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.) and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), also highlights JWV’s early efforts to oppose Nazi Germany in the 1930s, its support for Holocaust education, its role in establishing the National Museum of American Jewish Military History, and its ongoing advocacy for veterans’ rights and equality.

H. Res. 1305 has been referred to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

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