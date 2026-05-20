Some congregants evacuated due to wildfire, Southern California synagogue rabbi says

As the Sandy Fire continues into its third day in Simi Valley, Calif., some congregants at Congregation B’nai Emet, a Reform synagogue in the city, have been forced to evacuate, the synagogue’s rabbi told JNS on Wednesday.

The wildfire started on Monday and is currently 15% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“Some congregants are near the evacuation zone and are prepared if they need to evacuate,” Rabbi Jason Rosner told JNS. “Some are currently evacuated and staying with friends and family.”

“We have been implementing check-in rotations and securing off-site relocation possibilities if needed,” he told JNS. “We’re following the now unfortunately routine fire responses.”

“We are prepared to evacuate our Torahs if necessary,” he added.

Rosner said that the Jewish Federation Los Angeles, Pacific Association of Reform Rabbis and “our network of colleagues have sprung into action to help us prepare if we need assistance quickly.”

Rico Stanley, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, told JNS on Wednesday that there are 34,000 people under evacuation between Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and that the fire has burned 1,698 acres.

“This is still a very erratic and active fire, and we are asking residents to please heed evacuation warnings and orders,” he told JNS.