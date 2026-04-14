More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF eases gathering limits along Lebanon border, tightens rules elsewhere

Public gatherings are now limited to 5,000 people in many parts of the country, including Jerusalem.

Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF eases gathering limits along Lebanon border, tightens rules elsewhere

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
People at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, April 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
People at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, April 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( Apr. 14, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command on Monday night updated its restrictions on public gatherings, allowing schools to reopen in parts of the north, while again limiting large events in other areas, including Jerusalem.

In communities in the so-called “frontline areas” along the border with Lebanon, educational activities will be permitted, but only inside bomb shelters, while in the northern Golan Heights and Upper Galilee schools will be allowed to reopen provided an adequate protected space can be reached in time.

Meanwhile, public gatherings are now limited to 5,000 people in Jerusalem, the Negev, the Judean Foothills, Lachish, Gaza border communities, Judea, the Jordan Valley, the Beit She’an Valley, the southern Golan Heights, the Dead Sea, Eilat and the Arava. Limits on gatherings in these areas had previously been lifted.

In the rest of the country, no changes were made to the defensive guidelines. Nearly all Home Front Command restrictions were lifted last week following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, allowing most schools and workplaces to reopen.

The updated guidelines will remain in effect until Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m., when a new situational assessment will be held by the Home Front Command, the IDF said.

The Home Front Command on Saturday night had announced the suspension of all educational activities and restricted public gatherings in communities near the Lebanese border.

The decision to close schools, including those operating in fortified buildings, followed an assessment that Iran-backed Hezbollah would intensify attacks on northern Israeli communities on Sunday and Monday, Channel 12 News reported.

On Monday afternoon, an Israeli woman sustained minor injuries when a Hezbollah rocket directly struck a residential building in the northern city of Nahariya.

The Magen David Adom medical emergency response group confirmed that it treated a woman in her 60s with injuries from the blast and shrapnel. “Additional MDA teams are providing medical treatment on-site to a person suffering from anxiety,” the NGO added.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
People bow their heads in Jerusalem as a two-minute siren is sounded across Israel to mark Yom Hashoah, April 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israel comes to standstill as Jewish nation bows in memory of the 6 million murdered in Holocaust
The siren tradition began in the 1960s and has become one of the country’s most solemn national rituals.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Six Holocaust survivors and family members light the memorial torches at Yad Vashem, April 13, 2026. Photo by Rafi Ben Hakoon/Yad Vashem.
Israel News
Yad Vashem’s Yom Hashoah ceremony links lessons of the Holocaust to Israel’s war against Iran
“As prime minister of Israel, I have promised: ‘There will not be a second Holocaust.’ This year, we turned that promise into reality,” Netanyahu said.
Apr. 14, 2026
Howard Blas
Rubio Trump
U.S. News
Rubio slated to join direct Israel-Lebanon talks on Tuesday
“There is no reason the two neighbors should not be talking,” a State Department official said, of Israel and Lebanon.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Police Car Emergency Lights
U.S. News
Activists plan protests and ‘day of fasting’ for Palestinian Political Prisoners Week
A Manhattan Institute analyst warned that “allies beyond the immediate Palestine sphere are likely to join in” the week’s events.
Apr. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Aleph Institute
Feature
Advocates, service members push for US military to better understand Jewish needs
“The military at large is not systemically antisemitic,” but there is “definitely a lack of concern for religious needs,” said Rabbi Elie Estrin, of the Aleph Institute.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. Capitol Building in Spring
U.S. News
Trump signs legislation helping families recover Nazi-looted art
Joel Greenberg of Art Ashes told JNS that “it sends a very important message to the world that the crimes of the Holocaust, no matter how many years have passed, will not be forgotten.”
Apr. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Zionism explained
Moshe Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Iran hasn’t won, and America hasn’t lost … yet
Jonathan S. Tobin