IDF exercise to take place in northern, southern Israel
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)
A military exercise will take place on Monday through Wednesday evening in the Galilee and several areas near Beersheva, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Increased movement of security personnel and vehicles is expected in the affected areas. The military stressed that there was no concern about a security incident.
תרגיל צבאי ייערך היום ועתיד להסתיים ביום רביעי בשעות הערב במרחב הגליל שבצפון הארץ, ובמספר מרחבים סמוך לבאר שבע שבדרום הארץ.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 9, 2026
במסגרת התרגיל תורגש תנועה ערה של כוחות הביטחון וכלי רכב.
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