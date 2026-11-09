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News   Israel News

IDF exercise to take place in northern, southern Israel

JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits the IDF exercise "Shield of Strength," ("Magen Oz"), Nov. 24, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits the IDF exercise “Shield of Strength,” (“Magen Oz”), Nov. 24, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)

A military exercise will take place on Monday through Wednesday evening in the Galilee and several areas near Beersheva, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Increased movement of security personnel and vehicles is expected in the affected areas. The military stressed that there was no concern about a security incident.

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