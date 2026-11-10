IDF fires on suspected stone-throwers in Samaria
Israeli troops opened fire on several terrorists preparing to throw stones at Israeli vehicles on a highway near the village of Burqa in northern Samaria overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said early on Tuesday.
The IDF said troops were conducting a planned operation to prevent stone-throwing and terrorist attacks in an area where Israeli vehicles had recently been targeted with stones. Soldiers opened fire to eliminate the threat and hits were identified, according to the military.
הלילה, במהלך פעילות מבצעית יזומה של כוחות צה"ל לסיכול זריקות אבנים ואירועי טרור בפאתי הכפר בורקא שבחטיבת שומרון, זיהו הכוחות מספר מחבלים שהתכוונו לזרוק אבנים לעבר כביש מהיר בו נוסעים רכבים ישראלים. זאת, במרחב בו יידו אבנים לעבר רכבים ישראלים בעת האחרונה.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 9, 2026
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