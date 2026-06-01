More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

In first, Israeli doctors perform fetal surgery to save unborn baby’s life

The mother was referred to the hospital after a tumor was detected growing on the surface of the placenta.

June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Kineret Tenenbaum (left), head of the Twin Pregnancy Clinic at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital, together with Dr. Yuval Gielchinsky during surgery in May, 2026. Credit: Clalit-Beilinson.
Dr. Kinneret Tenenbaum (left), head of the Twin Pregnancy Clinic at Clalit-Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, together with Dr. Yuval Gielchinsky during surgery, May 2026. Credit: Clalit-Beilinson.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

Physicians at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah have performed Israel’s first intrauterine (prenatal) surgery to treat a rare tumor that developed on the placenta and threatened the life of an unborn baby, Clalit Health Services said on Monday.

The patient, who was 25 weeks pregnant, was referred to the hospital after a routine anatomy scan revealed a tumor growing on the surface of the placenta.

An ultrasound examination showed that the tumor caused severe changes in fetal blood circulation and led to heart failure, placing the fetus in immediate danger, according to the statement.

Due to the rapid deterioration in the baby’s condition, the medical team decided to perform an emergency fetal surgery, the first procedure of its kind ever carried out in Israel. The operation was led by Dr. Yuval Gielchinsky, director of the Fetal Medicine Center at Clalit-Beilinson, together with Dr. Kinneret Tenenbaum, head of the Twin Pregnancy Clinic.

According to Gielchinsky, placental tumors do not always interfere with pregnancy and in many cases develop slowly without requiring treatment. However, in rare and severe cases, they can pose a major threat to both the fetus and the mother, potentially causing fetal heart failure, anemia, low platelet levels, extreme excess amniotic fluid and even preeclampsia.

“In advanced stages of pregnancy, delivery can sometimes be the solution,” Clalit cited him as explaining.

“But in this case, the patient was only 25 weeks pregnant. The only remaining option was an endoscopic fetal intervention, which is only possible when the tumor is located in an accessible area of the placenta, as it was in this case.”

During the operation, the medical team entered the uterus, identified the blood vessels feeding the tumor, and sealed them using a cauterization technique, cutting off the tumor’s blood supply from the placenta.

Following the procedure, the mother was hospitalized for monitoring in the maternal fetal medicine unit. She was discharged home last week and will continue follow-up care through Beilinson Hospital’s Fetal Medicine Clinic, Clalit Health Services said.

Health
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An undated Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas War. Credit: Jaber Jehad Badwan via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
IDF: Hamas terrorist posing as a doctor killed in targeted strike
Jamal Abu Aoun, a Hamas commander who worked at a Gaza hospital, planned attacks and aided the terrorist group rebuilding in breach of the ceasefire, according to the Israeli military.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
People board a plane on July 30, 2025 in Stansted, Essex. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.
World News
London airport probes abuse of passengers from Israel
Sansted said it was investigating reports that a woman claiming to work there shouted “Free Palestine” and insults at travelers from Tel Aviv.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, May 15, 2026. Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images.
Israel News
Iranian FM: US, Israel responsible for ‘any violation’ of truce, including in Lebanon
“Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts,” Tehran’s top diplomat threatened.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
The Farhud, Baghdad 1941. Credit: Yad Yitzhak Ben Zvi Archive.
Antisemitism
Israel commemorates victims of 1941 Baghdad Farhud pogrom
Arab mobs murdered hundreds of Jews after the British defeated the pro-Nazi Iraqi regime.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Jerusalem traffic on March 20, 2025. Photo by TPS-IL.
Israel News
Uber partners with Israeli Autobrains and NVIDIA on Munich robotaxi program
Autobrains, which holds more than 300 patents, is based in Tel Aviv.
June 1, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
U.S. Marines prepare to fire a U.S. Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) at a drone during a live fire exercise as part of U.S.-Philippines joint military exercises at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales Province, Philippines, on April 28, 2026. Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images.
U.S. News
How the US plans to eliminate the drone threat
Marine Corps exercise uses vehicles armed with proximity-fuse shells, reducing the cost of each shootdown to a few thousand dollars.
June 1, 2026
ILH Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
A welcome effort to douse modern-day blood libels
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
War and peace in Lebanon
Ben Cohen