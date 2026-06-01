Iranian FM: US, Israel responsible for ‘any violation’ of truce, including in Lebanon
“Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts,” Tehran’s top diplomat threatened.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday that the U.S. and Israel would be held responsible for “any violation” of the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.
“For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Araghchi claimed in a post on X.
“Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts,” he threatened. “The U.S. and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.”
For immediate attention:— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 1, 2026
The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts.
The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.
Washington and Jerusalem maintain that the truce with the Islamic Republic does not apply to Israel Defense Forces operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced earlier on Monday that they had ordered the IDF to strike Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut, citing repeated violations of a separate ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei subsequently told reporters in Tehran that the Islamic regime would take “all measures to support Lebanon and the resistance against the Zionist regime’s illegal aggression.
“We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal [with the United States] aimed at ending the war,” the spokesman declared.