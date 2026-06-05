More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF slays commander of Hezbollah’s Engineering Unit

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a rocket launcher in Lebanon belonging to the terrorist organization.

JNS Staff
An Israeli military helicopter is seen flying above the Israel-Lebanon border during an Israeli military operation, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
An Israeli Air Force Apache attack helicopter flies above the Lebanon border during an IDF operation on June 4, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces killed the head of Hezbollah’s Engineering Unit last week, the army said on Friday.

Abed Harb was responsible for assembling and deploying explosives intended to harm IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon, the military stated.

Among other responsibilities, Harb was a senior commander within the terrorist organization and was responsible for numerous attacks on IDF soldiers, from the Second Lebanon War in 2006 to the present day, the IDF said.

In a separate incident on Thursday, the Israeli Air Force struck and destroyed a rocket launcher used by Hezbollah operatives to fire rockets at IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon, the army said.

“The IDF will continue operating to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel and IDF soldiers,” it added.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Former Israel Defense Forces Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, former Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and Gaza Division chief Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram stand near slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's body in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Oct. 17, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF chief appoints military attaché in Washington, head of Operations Division
The officers will join Brig. Gen. Guy Markizeno, whom Netanyahu appointed to serve as his military secretary, in their new roles.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
A female Israeli soldier in the Khan Yunis area, the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 28, 2023. Credit: TPS-IL.
Israel News
First woman finishes training in IDF Sayeret Matkal special operations unit
Her completion of the 18-month course marks a milestone in the effort to expand combat opportunities for women.
June 5, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
U.S. and Israeli teams, including U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (middle), in a meeting aimed at forming a new security framework for cooperation between the two countries in the first week of June, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel, US start talks on security framework to deepen partnership
A new Memorandum of Understanding is expected to entail a gradual end to American military aid.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Golani Brigade troops move along the Litani River in Southern Lebanon during a special operation over the past week in this handout photo released by the Israel Defense Forces on May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Hezbollah invasion attempt triggered Lebanon war
“Hundreds of Radwan Force operatives crossed the Litani River. Why did they come?” asks a senior IDF official.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Cadets at the infantry instructor's course take part in field week at the Squad Commanders and Infantry School in southern Israel on Nov. 16, 2010. Photo by Abir Sultan/Flash90.
Analysis
Do Israeli women in combat roles threaten IDF effectiveness and Jewish values?
While rabbis maintain High Court intervention risks fracturing the balance that allows Orthodox soldiers to serve effectively, women’s rights advocates see it as advancing equality and security.
June 5, 2026
Israel Kasnett
A United Hatzalah volunteer medic treats a patient during an emergency response in Israel. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Israeli medical service kicks off new allergy treatment, saving millions in healthcare costs
The current treatment for anaphylactic shock costs hundreds of shekels per unit and carries short expiration dates.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The parade was no place for an anti-Zionist Jew-hater
Jonathan S. Tobin