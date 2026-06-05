IDF slays commander of Hezbollah’s Engineering Unit

The Israel Defense Forces killed the head of Hezbollah’s Engineering Unit last week, the army said on Friday.

Abed Harb was responsible for assembling and deploying explosives intended to harm IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon, the military stated.

Among other responsibilities, Harb was a senior commander within the terrorist organization and was responsible for numerous attacks on IDF soldiers, from the Second Lebanon War in 2006 to the present day, the IDF said.

In a separate incident on Thursday, the Israeli Air Force struck and destroyed a rocket launcher used by Hezbollah operatives to fire rockets at IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon, the army said.

“The IDF will continue operating to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel and IDF soldiers,” it added.