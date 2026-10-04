More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The sleeping trauma

Three years after Oct. 7, we are still working toward healing, even as we go about our ordinary lives.

Cathy Lawi
The Nova Festival Victims Memorial site near Kibbutz Re'im, June 2024. Photo by Natan Galula.
The Nova Festival Victims Memorial site near Kibbutz Re’im, June 2024. Photo by Natan Galula.
Cathy Lawi
Cathy Lawi Cathy Lawi
Dr. Cathy Lawi is a trauma therapist and the founder and CEO of EmotionAid, an Israeli nonprofit focused on trauma response, resilience and early intervention. Her work includes supporting individuals, professionals and communities affected by crisis, conflict and prolonged stress.
(Oct. 4, 2026 / JNS)

“Why now?”

A young woman asked me this recently during a session with youth counselors from Israel’s northern border. For three years, she had kept going through war, displacement and uncertainty, always responsible for others. There was constantly something to do, someone to help. She had functioned.

Now she was crying. “Why now,” she asked, “when I’m finally taking a day off?” She described waves of stress, pain in her body, a sinking feeling in her stomach. Then she asked another question: “Is it easier to be in emergency mode?”

As we approach another anniversary of Oct. 7, her question points to an uncomfortable one for all of us: Have we mistaken functioning for healing?

We imagine trauma as collapse. But trauma can also look remarkably competent. It runs organizations, raises children, treats patients, answers emails and cares for everyone else. It can even smile.

An emergency brings a strange clarity. There is danger, there is something to do, and someone needs us. So, we survive today, then the next day and the next, until we stop. Sometimes, stopping is when the tears come.

The body, it seems, has been waiting. It waited for the meeting to end, for the children to be safe, for the community to need us a little less. When there is finally room, it asks: “Now can we talk?”

This is one meaning of “sleeping trauma”: Trauma that lies quiet while we keep going, then makes itself felt when we finally pause.

Healing cannot mean erasing these years, and post-traumatic growth does not mean that suffering was good for us.

But there is another meaning: Trauma can lie dormant during the day and keep us awake at night. In a survey conducted after Oct. 7, 42% of Israeli adults aged 20 and over reported experiencing insomnia at least once a week, compared with 31% of those surveyed before that date. The trauma may seem to sleep while we function, even as a country struggles to sleep.

I notice it in small moments. A plane passes overhead, and we listen. Is it an ordinary plane or a fighter jet?

On Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, a motorcycle starts its engine, and a 3-year-old girl holding her mother’s hand begins to shake. Her whole life has unfolded during this war. She has no Oct. 6 to remember. Her nervous system learned the language of danger before she could understand what war is. What does “returning to normal” mean to a body that has never known normal?

Along the borders, the question is harder still. We cannot ask a nervous system to feel safe in an environment that is not yet reliably safe.

Collectively, we have adapted to the abnormal. We can tell sounds apart. We know where the nearest shelter is. We pause a conversation for an alert and pick it up minutes later. We move between funerals and birthdays, grief and work, fear and humor.

Those adaptations kept us alive. But adaptation is not healing. We have become fluent in the language of danger; the task ahead is to become fluent in safety again. That does not mean forgetting danger. It means relearning the difference between a threat and a reminder of one: between a motorcycle and a missile, between silence and the expectation of catastrophe.

Healing cannot mean erasing these years, and post-traumatic growth does not mean that suffering was good for us. Some losses cannot be redeemed. Many would give back all their insights to have their loved one beside them again.

Growth is something else. It is what we do with what happened to us.

These years taught us how deeply we need each other. Strangers opened their homes. People crossed the country to help people they had never met. We learned that vulnerability and strength are not opposites, and that a person can tremble and still act, grieve and love. We learned that helpers need help, too.

We also learned how fragile life is. That lesson need not be morbid; it can be an invitation. Perfection, possessions and being right matter less. Connection, presence and solidarity matter more.

Maybe healing is not a return to who we were before Oct. 7. Maybe it is a choice about what to carry forward and what we are ready to put down.

When it becomes possible, we can begin to put down the vigilance, the constant scanning, the belief that stopping is dangerous. But I hope we keep the solidarity, the courage, the tenderness and the deeper appreciation of life.

Post-traumatic growth is neither pretending the trauma never happened nor staying organized around it forever. It is allowing what narrowed our lives to survival to eventually deepen our capacity to live.

We are not going back to Oct. 6. We are going forward, toward a life in which an airplane is just an airplane, a motorcycle just a motorcycle, and silence no longer something to fear.

Toward a time when an ordinary day can feel extraordinary again.

Health Terrorism Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia
U.S. News
First line of Wikipedia Oct. 7 entry says Hamas terrorists came from ‘blockaded’ Gaza, seeming to justify attacks
“It’s yet another example of the Wikipedia editors’ anti-Israel bias,” Alyza Lewin of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
October 2, 2026 04:07 PM
Aaron Bandler
People visit “The Space That Remains” exhibition, featuring personal belongings of victims of the October 7 massacre, at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, days before the third anniversary of the massacre, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel marks 1,318 slain security personnel since Oct. 7
Terror attacks have also claimed 1,029 civilian lives alongside tens of thousands wounded over three years, the National Insurance Institute reported.
October 4, 2026 05:14 AM
JNS Staff
Crime scene police tape
U.S. News
US, France dismantle ‘terror finance network’ that raised $1.75 million for Hamas, $626,000 of that in US
“The arrests announced today disrupted a global financing network that was supplying Hamas with the funds needed to continue its campaign of destroying innocent lives,” the assistant U.S. attorney general for national security said.
Oct. 2, 2026
Andrew Bernard, Rebecca Szlechter
Southern Poverty Law Center
U.S. News
In updated guide, Southern Poverty Law Center says campus Jew-hatred crackdown a ‘weaponization’ of antisemitism
The revised guide remains focused on far-right groups and states that Republicans use antisemitism as an excuse to silence anti-Israel voices.
Oct. 2, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
10:05
20 firefighting crews battle waste disposal fire on Mount Carmel
08:59
Iranian Army plans to increase missile range, speed
08:36
Emily Damari shares new photos from Gaza captivity
08:13
Israeli FM congratulates Latvian PM on election victory
07:49
Palestinian school principal arrested for incitement
07:28
Israel’s ‘Kan’ to produce documentary on flydubai attack
07:07
Eastern Jerusalem resident held over deadly hit-and-run
06:45
Israeli man sentenced to three years for contact with Iranian agent
06:22
UK Greens set to vote on ‘Zionism is Racism’ resolution
06:01
Iran FM says seven-day proposal could reopen Hormuz if accepted
05:41
Israel investigates suspected Ebola case in Congo returnee
05:23
Dutch prosecutors drop probe of Gazan student’s Oct. 7 video
05:02
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
04:45
Israeli defense minister orders Gaza, Judea and Samaria crossings closed ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
04:24
Israeli forces catch Arab car thief after foot chase
04:05
Iran speaker says Hormuz to stay closed until seven conditions met
03:44
Foreign nationals arrested in Samaria to face deportation proceedings
03:22
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot’s ties after cockpit attack
03:01
Israeli FM welcomes new Colombian ambassador, vows ‘all-time high’ in ties
02:45
Israel Police halts celebration of Arab security prisoner’s release
02:26
Trump on Iran decision: ‘Easy way or the hard way’
02:05
IDF confirms strike on top Hamas leader in Gaza
01:44
Israel counts 1,318 slain defense, security personnel since Oct. 7
01:24
IDF soldier seriously wounded in operational accident in Southern Lebanon
08:10
Israeli security forces kill Hamas sniper in Khan Yunis
07:16
UAE official calls flydubai attack ‘dangerous act of terrorism’
07:06
Netanyahu visits Neriyah Leiter at Jerusalem hospital
06:14
UAE approves Israeli repatriation flights from Dubai
05:22
Flydubai extends Israel flight suspension until Oct. 15
05:12
EJC marks anniversary of Manchester synagogue attack
04:24
Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ response if linked to flydubai attack
04:05
Netanyahu: Flydubai rescue was ‘Hollywood on steroids’
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia, Israir still plan Dubai repatriation flights
02:14
El Al delays UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
More Updates
JNS TV
Passengers from Flydubai flight FZ1073 walk through the arrivals hall at Ben Gurion International Airport after their original flight from Dubai to Israel was diverted to Saudi Arabia following a suspected terror attack, Sept. 30, 2026. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
JNS TV / Straight Up
How ordinary Israelis helped save a Flydubai flight
October 4, 2026 07:35 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
‘NAZA’ turns anti-Israel propaganda into box-office success
Fiamma Nirenstein
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Into the Fray
Resolving Gaza: The only way forward
Martin Sherman