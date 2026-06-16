Israel approves national AI plan to become technology powerhouse

The Israeli government on Tuesday approved a national plan to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence and position the Jewish state as a global leader in the rapidly evolving field.

The initiative, proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and formulated under the leadership of the National Headquarters for Artificial Intelligence in the Prime Minister’s Office, is designed to strengthen Israel’s technological independence, national resilience and economic growth while integrating AI capabilities across government, industry and everyday life.

“Our goal is clear: to establish Israel as a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence, because artificial intelligence is no longer a technology—it is a revolution,” Netanyahu said.

“It will affect the economy, security, science, industry, health, education and the international status of the State of Israel. We will realize our greatest advantage—Israeli human capital. We will transform Israel into a global AI powerhouse, just as we did with cyber.”

The government decision outlines a broad strategy encompassing infrastructure, research and development, human capital, the labor market, public services and international cooperation.

Among its key components is a plan to expand sovereign computing infrastructure and advanced processing power, with a national target of 100,000 processing units to support Israeli research, development and industry while strengthening technological independence and national resilience.

The government also approved plans to establish a national quantum computer based as much as possible on Israeli-developed technologies and expertise, promote international AI partnerships, invest in education and workforce training, and create a long-term national policy to address changes in the labor market resulting from the AI revolution.

The plan also calls for the establishment of a National Institute for Artificial Intelligence to connect government, academia, industry and investors, alongside specialized accelerators aimed at developing AI-based solutions to national and global challenges.

In addition, the government will prioritize the development of Cyber AI and Physical AI capabilities, strengthen defenses against deepfake threats and expand the use of artificial intelligence across public services to improve efficiency and reduce waiting times for citizens.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Erez Eskel, head of the National Artificial Intelligence Headquarters, called the decision “a historic window of opportunity.”

“In the coming years, it will become clear which countries will succeed in establishing their place at the global forefront of the artificial intelligence era and which will be forced to rely on technologies, infrastructures and capabilities developed by others,” Eskel said. “The decisions we make today will determine Israel’s position for many years to come.”