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News   Israel News

Israel reports 5,768 hospital evacuations in war

Health Ministry says 137 remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition, as admissions continue amid “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel reports 5,768 hospital evacuations in war

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People injured in a missile strike fired by Hezbollah that hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 23, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
People wounded by a Hezbollah missile that hit Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, the Upper Galilee, on March 23, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that 5,768 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

Of those, 137 remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition, 15 in serious condition, 37 in satisfactory condition and 84 in good condition.

In the past 24 hours, 148 people were admitted—one in serious condition, eight in moderate condition and 115 in good condition—along with 24 treated for anxiety, according to the ministry.

A total of 18 civilians in Israel have been killed in Iranian and Hezbollah attacks since the war began on Feb. 28, according to a March 26 update from the Alma Research and Education Center. One man was killed and 13 others were injured by Iranian missile strikes on central Israel over the weekend.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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