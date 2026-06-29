More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel to expand assistance to next generation deep-tech firms

In an increasingly challenging fundraising climate, Israeli companies developing long-term solutions can receive aid from the state.

JNS Staff
Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, speaks at AI Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University, December 2025. Photo by Dror Sithakol.
Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, speaks at AI Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University, December 2025. Photo by Dror Sithakol.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Innovation Authority announced on Sunday that it is expanding its budget for the Startup Fund project that supports early-stage deep-tech companies in the country.

Its flagship Startup Fund aims to reduce investor risk in breakthrough deep-tech technologies that requires long development cycles. Deep-tech is characterized as “disruptive technologies” based on profound scientific discoveries, advanced engineering, and rigorous research that create entire new capabilities to solve massive global and industrial challenges.

The Startup Fund is one of the authority’s core projects, combining government investment with private-sector capital.

Under the new framework, the authority’s maximum investment in approved deep-tech companies will increase from 1.5 million shekels (~$500,000) to 2 million shekels (~$670,000) at the pre-seed stage, and from five million shekels (~$1.67 million) to six million shekels (~$2 million) at the seed stage.

The changes are designed to help startups secure sufficient capital in an increasingly challenging fundraising environment, the authority stated.

As part of these enhancements, companies operating in National Priority Area A or led by entrepreneurs from under-represented populations will be eligible for even higher investment ceilings, increasing the authority’s maximum participation to 2.2 million shekels (~$740,000) at the pre-seed stage and 6.6 million shekels (~$2.2 million) at the seed stage.

The new budgetary framework will come into effect on July 15.

Science and Technology Business and Economy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist inside a tunnel in Beit Hanun, in the Gaza Strip, May 18, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills Islamic Jihad operative who abducted, held Israeli hostages
Zaher Brahim Khalil Abu Salem also attempted to carry out “numerous” attacks during the war.
June 29, 2026
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri presides over a parliamentary session to elect a new president, June 14, 2023. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Lebanese parliament speaker: Deal with Israel ‘will not be implemented’
Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, said his Amal movement would “confront” the deal in the Cabinet.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman looks on during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Hamas viewed Saudi normalization as ‘fatal blow’
The terrorist organization’s decision to launch the Oct. 7 massacre was timed in part to thwart Saudi-Israeli normalization, say researchers.
June 29, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends to listen Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s speech at the Turkish parliament during an extraordinary session on Aug. 15, 2024 in Ankara, Turkey. Photo by Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel takes Erdoğan’s threats ‘very seriously’
The prime minister said Jerusalem would raise the issue of his hostile rhetoric with Washington.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Eilat
Israel News
Israeli government approves $120 million plan for Eilat, Eilot region
Netanyahu hails the region for its resilience during the war, calls it “the southern pearl of the State of Israel.”
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Demonstrators set up a banner as they protest outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, the U.K., on Oct. 27, 2025, where 28 alleged Palestine Action supporters are to appear in court. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
UK court rejects bid to prosecute British-Israeli IDF reservist
The ruling comes amid British judiciary’s checkered record on anti-Israel lawfare and hooliganism, the group that defended the soldier said.
June 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
JNS TV / Think Twice
Colonel Richard Kemp: UK Is Heading for Civil War...and Iran Is Part of the Reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Column
The Shin Bet has no business marking ‘Pride Month’
Ruthie Blum