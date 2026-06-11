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News   Israel News

Israel to implement AI-driven personalized English learning in schools

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Israel is one of the first countries to operationalize the move, branding it a “major change” for the country.

JNS Staff
Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch visits an elementary school in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, on March 16, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch visits an elementary school in the Ashkelon Coast region on March 16, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israel will transition to personalized English-language learning powered by artificial intelligence beginning in the 2026-27 school year that opens on Sept. 1, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Education Ministry said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The “English for Everyone” program will expand to all 180 middle schools (seventh and eighth grades) after a pilot initiative was completed in 28 schools across 17 local authorities and educational networks across the country, the statement read.

The measure was announced during a visit on the same day of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Kisch to Dekel Vilnai Middle School in the city of Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, where the pilot was implemented.

The statement quoted Netanyahu as saying, “Israel is one of the first countries to begin implementing AI-driven personalized learning for every student, and this will continue to evolve and improve. You will remember that you were pioneers in a global transformation and in a major change for the State of Israel.”

Kisch hailed the “groundbreaking move that marks the entry of Israel’s education system into a new era.”

Ma’ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrah stated, “Ma’ale Adumim is one of Israel’s leading cities in education, boasting a 96% matriculation eligibility rate and one of the highest municipal financial investments in education in Israel. This goes hand-in-hand with pedagogical innovation, an individualized view of every student, and a breakthrough in the world of AI.”

The initiative is aimed at positioning Israel among the first three OECD countries in AI-based education, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Education Ministry said.

Education Science and Technology
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